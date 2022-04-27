Luca will debut a casual version of its Lancaster city Italian restaurant in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek shopping center in Manheim Township,

The restaurant is slated to open in "late 2022" in the Wegmans-anchored shopping center across from Long's Park, according to High Real Estate Group which developed the shopping center.

Pizzeria Luca will occupy an existing, 3,500-square foot spot near Miller’s Ale House. It will be situated next to Andonia’s Chophouse, an Italian Steakhouse from the owners of Tutoni’s Restaurant in York which is also slated to debut in late 2022.

Pizzeria Luca will have expanded pizza offerings alongside Italian cured meats, salads and crispy fried snacks. It will also feature wine, beer and classic Italian cocktails, including Amara, a Italian herbal liqueur.

Owners Taylor and Leann Mason opened Luca Italian Kitchen in 2016 at 436 W. James St. Renowned for its wood-burning hearth and Neapolitan oven, Luca quickly earned national praise, including favorable comments from The New York Times, Food Network’s Alton Brown and the New York Post. In 2020, Taylor Mason was a finalist in the James Beard Foundation’s prestigious “Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic” award.

“Pizzeria Luca will be a casual extension of our existing restaurant that celebrates all things Pizza — the culture, the fun, and the deliciousness you have to come to expect from us,” the Masons said in a press release announcing the plans.