Hills to Sea, a restaurant that features sushi and southeast Asian dishes, has opened in Ephrata Borough.

The new restaurant at 435 N. Reading Road is owned by Rita and Chris Nuam and their friend, Zar Zar Kyi, who previously had a restaurant in Thailand. The Nuams have a Lancaster Central Market stand selling Thai and Asian fusion dishes that is also called Hills to Sea.

The new 70-seat restaurant takes a spot in Ephrata Commons, a shopping center along Route 272 that’s anchored by Redner’s. The space was previously the home of Asian restaurants Golden Triangle and Tokyo Asian Cuisine.

The menu at Hills to Sea includes noodle, curry, rice and stir-fry dishes. House specials include biryani chicken (Indian-style rice with chicken and spices), Cho chin Nga Kyaw (Burmese-style deep-fried whole fish with sweet and sour sauce), and bibimbap (Korean stir-fried beef, vegetables and a fried egg).