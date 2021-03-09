A Caribbean-themed restaurant, Got Jerk Island Grill, is taking over the former Red Rose Tavern spot in Lancaster city.

The new restaurant at 300 W. James St. will offer a menu of Caribbean dishes and seafood made with Got Jerk, a sauce and marinade the company owners launched in 2015. An early May opening for the restaurant is anticipated.

Got Jerk is owned by Benjamin Anderson, Ray Dixon and Kenny Henny. Anderson and Dixon, natives of the Bahamas and Jamaica, respectively, were living in Lancaster when they discovered Henny’s former Papine restaurant in Harrisburg, where the Jamaican chef had a jerk sauce that became the new company’s flagship product.

Got Jerk products gained wide distribution through food distributor Sysco, eventually leading to them having a concession stand at a minor league ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia. In 2019, they opened the first Got Jerk Island Grill inside a Sunoco gas station near Harrisburg. That takeout spot continued to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, giving the owners confidence to expand now with a full-service restaurant.

At Got Jerk Island Grill in Lancaster, seafood will be added to a menu that includes Caribbean-style wings, burritos and burgers. The roughly 200-seat restaurant will also feature Caribbean-style mixed drinks, specialty rums and daiquiris. A takeout area will offer beer-to-go as well as some grab-n-go food. A Sunday brunch is also planned.

Got Jerk Island Grill takes a restaurant spot that was Mulberry Social before it was Red Rose Tavern. It’s also the former home of Checkers Bistro, which now operates in the nearby Champion Forge Center at 398 Harrisburg Ave.