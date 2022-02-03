The owners of Brady’s Pub in Brookshire Plaza in Earl Township say they are retiring and plan to close the pub-restaurant when the sale of its liquor license is final.

Brady’s is owned by Art and Carol Groff. Carol Groff said the timing of the closure depends on how soon the sale of the pub’s liquor license is finalized by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. She declined to say who the buyer is, only that the license won’t stay in Earl Township. The license expires Feb. 28, according to the PLCB website.

Brady’s will be open for Valentine’s Day, though seating will be limited due to lack of staff.

Named for the Groffs’ dog, the pub at 856 W. Main St. opened in 2009, replacing The Cracker Box Palace. Carol Groff said they carved a niche serving the over-40 crowd with a highly personal and low key atmosphere.

The Groffs, both 75, have been in the restaurant business for 40 years. They owned The Rawhide Saloon & Eatery at the Cloister Shopping Center in Ephrata Borough. It closed in 2012.

“We decided when we came here we were going to make this appealing to an older crowd,” Carol Groff said.

She said the deciding factor, in addition to their age, was that they could not find more help to run the pub.

“We can’t afford to pay people the $12 an hour that other restaurants are paying,” she said. “My husband and I are working our butts off.”

Groff thanked the community for supporting the business through the pandemic by buying gift cards and takeout when that was the only option available.

“I’ve tried in every way to let them know how appreciative we are,” Groff said. “There’s not enough words to express it.”

Groff said the next tenant in the spot will likely not be a restaurant, though details were not immediately available. The Groffs plan to sell the restaurant equipment.