The owner of Cabalar Meat Co. in downtown Lancaster is planning to create a new restaurant at the former Jethro’s Restaurant in Lancaster.

Steve Cabalar, who owns Cabalar Meat Co. at 325 N. Queen St., paid $185,000 for the 659 First St. property. He said he plans to “breathe some life back into the property and bring it back to the neighborhood bar it used to be.”

Cabalar said he did not have any confirmed plans for the property or a timeline for the opening of a new restaurant. He said, however, that it would be a new restaurant concept, not a second location for Cabalar Meat Co.

Jethro’s history goes back to 1978 when it was opened by Ed Diller. Bob and Jen Esbenshade became its owners in 1992 and ran it until March 2020 when it closed at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened. The Esbenshades spent several years trying to sell the property and its restaurant liquor license.

John and Kelly Dantinne, who own The Excelsior event space at 125 E. King St. in downtown Lancaster, paid $165,000 last May for the property in a deal that included an undisclosed price for the liquor license. At the time, the Dantinnes said they didn’t have plans for the property since they had only been interested in the liquor license.