Oracle Star Parlour & Mercantile, a shop featuring vintage and handmade items, has opened in Columbia.

Oracle Star occupies a 1,100-square-foot space at 207 Locust St., just down the street from Hinkle’s restaurant and across the street from Starview Brews. In addition to clothing and vintage items, Oracle Star sells rare and old books, candles, crystals, tarot cards and religious artifacts.

Oracle Star is owned by Gina Becker and her husband, Wade. Gina Becker is a costume designer by trade who previously operated a custom clothing and costume design shop in Hollywood, California. She says she is always on the lookout for consignors of “rare, odd our curious” items.

ORACLE STAR PARLOUR & MERCANTILE Address: 207 Locust St., Columbia. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Info: 310-480-6880, instagram.com/the_oracle_star