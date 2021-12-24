A hatchet-throwing venue and an indoor children’s playground are both slated to open in The Shops at Rockvale.

Hatchet & Axe Co. is expected to open by May in a 3,200-square-foot space near Cracker Barrel. It will feature 11 axe-throwing lanes and offer space for walk-ins and customers who reserve space. Hatchet & Axe Co. now offers mobile axe throwing in dual-lane trailers that can be rented for a variety of parties or events.

Hatchet & Axe Co. is owned by Brian Cline, who also owns a masonry business.

Nearby, Busy Bodies Play Café is slated to open an indoor playground around mid-January in a 3,000-square-foot space where it will have commercial play equipment for children.

Busy Bodies Café will offer scheduled and open play times as well as a variety of classes, including ones for art and music. The space will also be available for parties.

Busy Bodies Café is owned by Denise Evans, who has worked in the child care business for 25 years.