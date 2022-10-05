Oola Bowls, a berry bowl and smoothie café that started with a food truck and a stand at Central Market in downtown Lancaster, is opening three franchise locations, including one in Intercourse that’s slated to open by early November.

Brock Snider and Joe Ferderbar, who began Oola Bowls in 2018, say they’ve determined franchising is the best way to grow their business. which now includes a stand-alone Manheim Township café they opened in May 2021. Oola Bowls also has stands in the Market at Wilbur and the Fairgrounds Farmers Market in Reading as well as a seasonal location at Hersheypark.

“We’re excited to open the next chapter for Oola Bowls,” Ferderbar said. "We’ve proven the model and how it works, and we just think (franchising) is a little bit of a better way to grow it, rather than managing everything ourselves.”

In addition to the Intercourse café, which will open at 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike, a separate franchisee will open an Oola Bowls in North Cornwall Commons shopping center across from the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center just south of Lebanon city. A location in Camp Hill is still being determined for a third franchisee who has signed an agreement to open there.

Snider and Ferderbar said they hope to open 10 more franchise locations next year and quickly build to having 15 franchise locations as they develop a distribution network to support franchisees.

“The way we’re seeing this is we’re opening a second business with a different set of customers,” Ferderbar said. “Our customers in that business are small business owners that we have to make sure we’re setting up well. … It’s just a really big responsibility to make sure we’re setting people up successfully.”

Keith and Becky Lehner, of Strasburg, along with Randy and Jeanna Simmons, of Coatesville, are the franchisees for the Intercourse location, which will operate with a walk-up window and some outdoor seating next to AAA Buggy Rides.

Becky Lehner, who is Snider’s second cousin, said she has been a fan of Oola Bowls since it opened and was intrigued by the idea of becoming a franchise owner. Lehner said she and her husband decided to take the step with the Simmonses after the two couples went on vacation together in the spring with their children.

“We want to be able to do something with our families and have a business that we can pass down to (our children),” Lehner said. “We just started talking and one thing led to another, and we were like, ‘All right, let’s do it.’”

By expanding with franchise locations, Snider and Ferderbar are choosing an uncommon option for Lancaster County based food service companies. Ferderbar said they have been inspired by one local firm that found great success with franchises.

“We’ve had a pretty clear role model for a while, and that’s Auntie Anne’s,” Ferderbar said.

Auntie Anne’s began in 1988 when Ann Beiler started selling soft pretzels at a Downingtown farmers market. Beiler, who began franchising the following year, operated the company out of Gap and grew it to 850 locations by the time she sold it in 2005 to Sam Beiler, a distant cousin who had been a franchisee. In 2010, Sam Beiler sold Auntie Anne’s to Focus Brands, an Atlanta-based company whose brands include Carvel, Cinnabon and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Today, Auntie Anne’s has some 1,700 locations worldwide.