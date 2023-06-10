Two new stores are coming to the Shops at Rockvale, while three others are moving to new spots at the 35 S. Willowdale Drive shopping center in East Lampeter Township that is also poised to be remade with new housing.

Oola Bowls, a Lancaster-based berry bowl and smoothie restaurant, is opening a new franchise location this summer in a 624-square-foot building behind Burger King that was originally a small drive-thru bank. The franchisees are Randy Simmons and Keith Lehner.

Pinspiration, a do-it-yourself craft studio, is slated to open this fall in a 3,500-square-foot space near Cracker Barrel. Pinspiration offers parties and classes for individuals and groups with projects including candle making, ceramics, wood art and painting. Based in Phoenix, Pinspiration has more than 50 franchise locations across the country where customers can make crafts based on projects that are popular on Pinterest.

With the planned demolition of some stores to make way for new housing, Maurices, Pepperidge Farm Bakery Outlet and Orvis are finding new spots within Rockvale.

Maurices, a women’s clothing retailer, has moved to a 5,000-square-foot spot closer to Route 30 near Lane Bryant. This fall, Pepperidge Farm Bakery Outlet will be moving to a 2,400-square-foot spot near the Disney store at the western end of the shopping center, and Orvis will be moving to a spot near Olive Garden at the far eastern edge of Rockvale.

New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes, which bought Rockvale in December 2022, plans to tear down half the shopping center and build 16 new four-story apartment buildings containing 504 residential units. The first four apartment buildings will replace the commercial building west of South Willowdale Drive that is now home of the Lee/Wrangler, which will also be moving elsewhere.