Oola Bowls, a Manheim Township-based berry and smoothie café, has opened a new franchise location in the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township.

The new Oola Bowls café occupies a 624-square-foot building behind Burger King that was originally a small drive-thru bank. The restaurant is primarily a drive-thru, although customers can also walk inside to order. There isn’t any inside seating but there are several picnic tables outside.

The Oola Bowls at Rockvale is operated by Keith and Becky Lehner along with Randy and Jeanna Simmons. The two couples are also the franchisees for the Oola Bowls in Intercourse, which opened in November. A different operator has a franchise location in Cornwall Commons near Lebanon.

Oola Bowls was begun in 2018 by Brock Snider and Joe Ferderbar, who operate a storefront in Manheim Township as well as three market stands and two stands at Hersheypark.

