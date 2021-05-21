Oola Bowls has opened a new café Manheim Township, where it is adding new menu items.

The Oola Bowls café is situated in the Foxshire Plaza shopping center at 1963 Fruitville Pike, across the street from its former spot in Lancaster Marketplace, where it closed last week as the vendor marketplace was closing.

The 2,000-square-foot café features a drive-thru window, seating for around 15 and offers online ordering and has some grab-to-go items.

At the café, Oola Bowls has added coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices and more smoothie varieties to a menu which features acai berry bowls, which have a base of pureed acai berry topped with fruit, peanut butter, granola and other ingredients. The dark purple acai berry, native to Brazil, has been touted as a superfood for its antioxidant properties.

Oola Bowls is owned by Brock Snider and Joe Ferderbar, who launched their business in 2018 with a food truck and a stand at Lancaster Central Market. They also now have a stand in Lititz at The Wilbur, the marketplace inside the former Wilbur Chocolate plant. And, they operate two food carts at Hersheypark.

Snider and Ferdebar say they hope the Fruitville Pike store can be a model for a possible expansion with franchised locations.