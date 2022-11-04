An Oola Bowls cafe has opened in Intercourse, the first franchise location for the Lancaster-based berry bowl and smoothie restaurant.

The new Oola Bowls takes a spot at 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike where it features a walk-up window and an outside seating area next to AAA Buggy Rides. There’s also a window counter inside.

The menu at Oola Bowls features bowls built around acai or pitaya puree that can be topped with fruit, peanut butter, granola and other ingredients. The dark purple acai berry, native to Brazil, has been touted as a superfood for its antioxidant properties. The menu also includes smoothies, coffee drinks and snacks such as peanut butter and Nutella bites.

The franchisees for the new café are Keith and Becky Lehner along with Randy and Jeanna Simmons. Becky Lehner is a second cousin of Brock Snider, who along with Joe Ferderbar, launched Oola Bowls in 2018 with a food truck and a stand at Lancaster Central Market.

Ferderbar and Snider, who operate an Oola Bowls café in Manheim Township, have franchise agreements for operators planning to open cafes near Lebanon city and in Camp Hill. They hope to open 10 franchise locations in the next year.