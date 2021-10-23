A longtime owner of the Lancaster Dispensing Co. has sold his share of the downtown Lancaster restaurant for an undisclosed price to his longtime business partner.

Bradley DeForge, who has been an owner of the 33-35 N. Market St. restaurant since 1987 has sold out to Judy Ross, who joined him as co-owner in 1996. DeForge, who is 65 years old, says he wants to retire and join his wife, who recently retired as a schoolteacher. He began working at the restaurant shortly after it opened in 1978.

Ross, who started working at the Lancaster Dispensing Co. in 1984, said she bought out DeForge to become the sole owner because she didn’t like the idea of running it with someone else after running it with DeForge for so long.

Ross, who is 61 years old, also said she wasn’t comfortable with the idea of also selling out and having entirely new owners remake the Victorian-themed bar next to Lancaster Central Market.

“The thought of someone buying it and turning it into a sports bar was horrendous to me,” she said.

Ross said she isn’t planning any changes at the restaurant that’s widely known as “Dipco.”

Lancaster Dispensing Co. opened in 1978 following a renovation of the former Commercial Printing Co. building. It was launched by Richard Shepp, George Hines and Skip Gerrett, who two years before had opened First Capital Dispensing Co. in York. Both restaurants have a Victorian theme and décor that includes a dark wood interior, brass beer taps and a marble-topped bar.

Through the years, Lancaster Dispensing Co. regularly hosted live music on a small stage, a tradition that ended before a September 2017 fire that closed the bar for 13 months. When the restaurant reopened after the fire, the stage was not rebuilt.