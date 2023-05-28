Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop coming to a spot near Park City Center, is slated to open to customers by early August.

The 6,000-square-foot store at 896 Plaza Blvd., Suite L, takes a space formerly occupied by an LH Brubaker appliance store that moved last year to a spot near the Walmart on Fruitville Pike.

Once Upon a Child is a franchise store that buys and sells gently used children’s clothes, shoes and toys as well as baby gear. The franchisees for the new Manheim Township store are Chris Pawlowski and Yvonne Rantz, who said they plan to begin accepting consignments in mid-June.

Pawlowski and Rantz also own a Plato’s Closet in Manheim Township, a resale store that is another brand of Winmark Corp., which operates Play it Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round locations.