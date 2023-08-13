A children’s clothing and toys consignment shop, Once Upon a Child, is opening Thursday, Aug. 10, near Park City Center.

The 6,000-square-foot store at 896 Plaza Blvd., Suite L, takes a space formerly occupied by an LH Brubaker appliance store that moved last year to a spot near Walmart on Fruitville Pike.

Once Upon a Child is a franchise store that buys and sells gently used children’s clothes, shoes and toys as well as baby gear. The franchisees for the new Manheim Township store are Chris Pawlowski and Yvonne Rantz, who began accepting consignments in mid-June.

Pawlowski and Rantz also own a Plato’s Closet in Manheim Township, a resale store that is another brand of Winmark Corp., which operates Play it Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round locations.

