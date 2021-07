A gifts and home accessories store has opened in downtown Lititz.

Located at 11 S. Broad St., On Broad features products from MacKenzie-Childs, a New York-based maker of ceramics and retailer of imported furniture and home decor.

On Broad is owned by Jacqueline Sensenig, who is also a partner in a company that makes store displays, some of which are used at the new boutique.

The shop takes a spot previously occupied by Shaub’s, a clothing store that closed in September 2020.