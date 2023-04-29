OMG Donuts, which features potato doughnuts, will close next month.

The East Drumore Township shop at 116 Townsedge Drive, which opened December 2020 in the Townsedge Shopping Center Village, said its last day will be May 6.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” read a Facebook post announcing the closure. “We have loved every minute of serving this town and bringing something new to the area. Due to health reasons and other circumstances, we have decided that this is what is best for our family.”

OMG Donuts is owned by Sarah Finch, who grew up in Maine, where she says doughnuts made with mashed potatoes or potato starch are quite popular. Some of her savory varieties are used as a base for breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

OMG DONUTS Address: 116 Townsedge Drive, East Drumore Township Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday Info: 717-405-8284, “OMG Donuts” on Facebook