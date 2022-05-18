Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar is now open at a new location in downtown Lancaster that’s the former home of The Loft restaurant and Tally Ho bar.

Old San Juan moved from 25 W. King St. to the second-floor space at 201 W. Orange St., a spot that had been the home of The Loft restaurant from 1974 until it closed last summer. The first floor of the building – the longtime home of Tally Ho – is now Old San Juan’s event space.

Before opening, Old San Juan owner Daniel Falcon oversaw some renovations to the second-floor restaurant which took out an interior wall but retained the small bar and booths of the former restaurant where there is seating for around 80. The first-floor event space, known as Casa Blanca, has seating for around 50.

Old San Juan, which features a variety of Puerto Rican dishes alongside other Latin cuisine, originally opened in 2016. It features a lunch buffet Monday through Thursday

Falcon said the new restaurant has triple the seating of his old restaurant, along with a bigger kitchen that will allow him to expand the menu.

Now that Old San Juan has moved, Falcon says he plans to combine its former spot with another space he owns in Hager Mall to create a new, larger restaurant next to Lancaster Central Market. He said he hasn’t yet finalized the concept for the new restaurant. Concurrently, Falcon plans to expand Lancaster Cigar Bar, the cigar lounge he has in Hager Mall which faces West King Street.