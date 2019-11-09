A tasting room featuring products from York-based Old Republic Distillery is coming to Ephrata.

Slated to open in early January, The Old Republic Distillery Tasting Room will be at 3 Dutchland Center, inside the circa-1777 barn behind the Pizza Hut on Route 272.

It will be in the same building as Javateas and Cloister Cabinetry, businesses both owned by building owners Kim and Greg Wilson.

Featuring large wooden beams and original stone walls, the tasting room is meant to evoke the feel of a speakeasy. It will feature a separate tavern menu that will be prepared at Javateas and delivered by its wait staff.

The Wilsons created the 40-seat tasting room by renovating a former showroom for Cloister Cabinetry.

Old Republic Distillery in York is owned by siblings Bill and Denise Mathias, who opened it in 2013. Its products include vodka, rum and moonshine.

In addition to Old Republic Distrillery products, the Ephrata tasting room also will feature Pennsylvania-produced beers, including ones from St. Boniface, Black Forest and Pour Man’s breweries in Ephrata.

The tasting room will be managed by the Wilsons along with Ashley Scheirer, who is also an owner of Javateas. Anticipating the new business, Javateas closed its downtown Ephrata coffee shop at the former Doneckers building at 333 State St.

