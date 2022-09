Old Barn Creamery has opened in a newly renovated barn in Martic Township.

Located just west of Rawlinsville, Old Barn Creamery offers hand-dipped ice cream, cheese, yogurt and milk. It features 13 ice cream flavors and also sells sundaes, root beer floats and orange cream floats.

Old Barn Creamery is owned by Abram and Susie Stoltzfus, who own the 10-acre property that includes the barn and an adjacent farmhouse.