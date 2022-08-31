A closeout retailer that recently opened a store at the former Willow Street Kmart intends to open a store at the former Kmart in Elizabethtown, which means all six of Lancaster County’s former Kmarts would be occupied by new tenants.

Ocean State Job Lot plans to buy the former Elizabethtown Kmart building at 1605 Market St. in the Market Street Square shopping center, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center.

Like its Willow Street store, which opened Aug. 25, Ocean State Job Lot would occupy part of the former Elizabethtown Kmart building. It would open this fall and occupy 55,000 square feet of the roughly 95,000-square-foot store, according to Nassimi.

No one from Ocean State Job Lot responded to requests for comment about plans for the new store but documents posted on construction database Construction Journal show the retailer solicited construction bids for the renovation project in May. The cost was estimated at $5 million.

Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise. Its Willow Street location is its first in Lancaster County. It has some 150 stores in the Northeast. The store’s name is derived from Rhode Island’s official nickname, “The Ocean State,” and “Job Lot,” which means a miscellaneous group of sale items.

Known for its “blue light specials,” Kmart began closing its Lancaster County locations in 2015.

The nationwide retailer opened its first county store in 1970 at Fruitville Pike and West Roseville Road in Manheim Township. The company had previously operated stores in Lancaster Shopping Center in Manheim Township and in downtown Lancaster under its prior name, S.S. Kresge. Kmart’s local presence peaked in 1992 when it opened two new stores, giving it half a dozen in Lancaster County.

But fierce competition from other discounters as well as e-commerce merchants led to a bankruptcy filing and several rounds of store closings, beginning with the 2015 closure of the East Lampeter Township Kmart in East Towne Center and ending in April 2021 when the Willow Street store closed.

However, the spots Kmart once occupied in suburban shopping centers around the county have not remained idle for long. For example, the East Lampeter Township Kmart was mostly reoccupied within two months by Gabe’s, a York-based discount retailer.

Lancaster County Kmarts Then and Now Six Kmarts operated in Lancaster County beginning in 1970. Following is a list of where those Kmarts were located, when they opened and closed, and what replaced or will replace the former department stores. Manheim Township Location: 1890 Fruitville Pike, (Lancaster Town Center, formerly Kmart Plaza). Opened/closed: 1970-March 2017 What’s there now: At Home, a home goods retailer, opened in May 2018, taking 122,000-square-feet of space. Discount grocery Aldi opened in May 2019, taking 24,000 square feet of space. East Lampeter Township Location: 2090 Lincoln Highway E., (East Towne Centre). Opened/closed: 1977-May 2015 What’s there now: Gabe’s opened in July 2015 in 51,200 square feet of the 90,000-square foot space. In May 2018, A.C. Moore opened in the rest of the space but closed after about two years. Hobby Lobby is now planning a store that would take up the rest of the former Kmart space as well as the adjacent former home of Penn National’s Off-Track Wagering facility. Ephrata Township Location: 1127 S. State St. Opened/closed: 1982-February 2020 What’s there now: Half of the former 94,000-square-foot store is now occupied by Good’s Store, the New Holland-based home goods and hardware retailer that opened there in July. Dutch-Way is slated to open a grocery store this fall in the other half of the store. West Hempfield Township Location: 3975 Columbia Ave. (Shops at Prospect). Opened/closed: 1992-summer 2020 What’s there now: U-Haul Moving & Storage has leased the 86,000-square-foot space and will be developing it into storage units. An employee said renovation work is still underway on the storage units, which will be ready in four to six months. Willow Street Location: 2600 Willow Street Pike, (Kendig Square). Opened/closed: 1992-April 2021 What’s there now: Ocean State Job Lot opened a store Aug. 25 that occupies half the 88,000-square-foot location. The discount retailer is looking for tenants for the rest of the space. Elizabethtown Location: 1605 Market Street, (Market Street Square). Opened/closed: 1993-December 2019 (Moved from 1278 Market St., where it opened in 1982) What’s there now: This fall, a new Ocean State Job Lot is expected to open that will occupy 55,000 square feet of the former 95,000-square-foot store. The discount retailer will look for tenants for the rest of the space.