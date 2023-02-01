Rhode Island-based closeout retailer Ocean State Job Lot is poised to open its second Lancaster County store.

The new location in the Market Street Square shopping center at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown was the site of a Kmart. It is scheduled to open Feb. 24, according to an employee who answered the phone at the company’s headquarters.

Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise. Its Willow Street location in the Kendig Square shopping center at 2600 Willow Street Pike North was the first in Lancaster County for the chain that has some 150 stores in the Northeast.

The store’s name is derived from Rhode Island’s official nickname, “The Ocean State,” and “Job Lot,” which means a miscellaneous group of sale items.

In Elizabethtown, Ocean State Job Lot will occupy 55,000 square feet of the roughly 95,000-square-foot former Kmart, which closed in December 2019. A tenant has not been announced for the remaining space. Ocean State Job Lot’s Willow Street location opened in August 2022.

Ocean State Job Lot Address: 1605 S. Market St., Elizabethtown Expected opening: Feb. 24 Info.: oceanstatejoblot.com, facebook.com/OceanStateJobLot