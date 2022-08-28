Closeout retailer Ocean State Job Lot has opened a new store in part of the former Kmart in Willow Street.

The Rhode Island-based retailer occupies half of the 88,000-square-foot former Kmart in Kendig Square at 2600 Willow Street Pike North. The other half remains vacant.

Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise. The Willow Street store location is the first Lancaster County store for Ocean State Job lot, which has some 150 stores in the Northeast.

The store’s name is derived from Rhode Island’s official nickname, “The Ocean State,” and “Job Lot,” which means a miscellaneous group of sale items.

The Willow Street Kmart closed in April 2021. It was the last of six Kmarts that once operated in Lancaster County.