Rhode Island-based closeout retailer Ocean State Job Lot is opening its second Lancaster County store.

The new location debuts Thursday, March 9, in Elizabethtown’s Market Street Square shopping center at 1605 S. Market St., where it has taken a little more than half the space of the former Kmart. The store has 42 employees.

Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise. Its Willow Street location, which opened in August 2022, was the first in Lancaster County for the chain that has 150 other stores in the Northeast.

The store’s name is derived from Rhode Island’s official nickname, “The Ocean State,” and “Job Lot,” which means a miscellaneous group of sale items.

In Elizabethtown, Ocean State Job Lot occupies 55,000 square feet of the roughly 95,000-square-foot former Kmart, which closed in December 2019. Tenants have not been announced for the remaining space.

