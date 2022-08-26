Norse Naturals, which makes and sells a variety of personal care and bath products, has opened a store at Park City Center.

The new, 1,400-square-foot store in the mall’s Fountain Shoppes wing features all-natural beard and body products along with candles and Scandinavian wares. The new store has a production area where customers can see products being made.

Norse Naturals is owned by Jackie and William Dayton, who sell products online and also have stands in the Columbia Market House at 15 S. Third St. in Columbia and at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire at 2775 Lebanon Road in Rapho Township. The Daytons previously had a retail location at Lancaster Marketplace, a vendor marketplace that closed in 2021 after operating for three years at Manheim Township’s Hawthorne Center, the Walmart-anchored shopping center along Fruitville Pike.