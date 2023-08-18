A small children’s bookstore in downtown Lancaster, Nook Books, has closed ahead of a planned move to a larger downtown spot where it will add home goods, toys and clothes.

With the move from 50 N. Queen St. to 112 N. Prince Street, Nook Books will change its name to Nooks, reflecting a product mix meant to help customers create their own at-home nooks, owner Emma O’Brien said.

Nook Books opened in fall in a 265-square-foot spot at 50 N. Queen St. where it featured a variety of picture and board books for children. The new shop on Prince Street, which offers 1,500-square feet of retail space, will include a tea bar. It is expected to open by the beginning of October.

On Prince Street, Nooks will take the former home of Christiane David Gallery.