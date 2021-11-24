A small, independent children’s bookstore has opened in downtown Lancaster.

Located at 50 N. Queen St, Nook Books offers a variety of board and picture books for children. It is owned by Emma O’Brien, who moved to Lancaster in February from Brooklyn where she worked as a consultant for startups, nonprofits and tech entrepreneurs and operated a book subscription service.

O’Brien said she plans to offer a variety of events at Nook Books, including workshops, children’s story times and book clubs. The roughly 265-square-foot spot was previously the home of Lush Bazaar, a clothing and home goods boutique now at 101 N. Queen St.