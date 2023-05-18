Noodles & Co. and Texas Roadhouse are slated to join the retail lineup in Ephrata Crossing, the shopping center near routes 322 and 222 in Ephrata Township.

Texas Roadhouse has signed a lease for a pad site to accommodate an 8,000-square-foot restaurant at the back of the center, just east of the Home 2 Suites, according to a tenant listing from Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center. Texas Roadhouse has also begun advertising for employees for the restaurant at 13 Quarry Ridge Drive.

Based in Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse chain with about 600 U.S. locations, including a single Lancaster County location in East Lampeter Township at 2317 Lincoln Highway East. A spokesperson for the company said there isn’t yet a planned opening date for the new restaurant.

Also at Ephrata Crossing, Noodles & Co. has leased a 2,100-square-foot space along Route 322 between Panera Bread and Super Cuts. Noodles & Co. is a casual restaurant that features a variety of Asian, Mediterranean and American-inspired dishes made from pasta or noodles.

A spokesperson said a late summer or early fall opening is expected for the restaurant.

Based in Colorado, Noodles & Co. has more than 450 U.S. locations, including a restaurant in Manheim Township at 2099 Fruitville Pike. It previously had a restaurant in East Lampeter Township at 2350 Lincoln Highway East, but that location closed in 2015.

Other tenants still slated for Ephrata Crossing include Dunkin’ and Popeyes. A Dunkin’ spokesperson said a mid-July opening is planned. No one from Popeye’s responded to a message asking about a timeline for opening.