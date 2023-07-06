A custard shop inspired by shops in Wisconsin is slated to open late next month in Manheim Township.

Nikki’s Custard is taking the spot at 1831 Manheim Pike that was most recently occupied by Cinnaholic and was also the former home of Plum Street Gourmet. The building between McDonald’s and Jimmy Johns has been colorfully painted for the new custard shop.

Nikki’s Custard is owned by Nicole Dannehl, who used to live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is known for its many custard shops. The Manheim Township shop is the only location for Dannehl, who now lives in Lancaster County.

The new custard shop will feature a variety of frozen custard with toppings as well as milkshakes, vegan ice cream and Dole soft serve.The takeout shop will have a few seats outside.

Similar to ice cream, custard is distinguished by the addition of egg yolks. Custard also typically has less air than ice cream, making it denser.