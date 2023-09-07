A custard shop inspired by shops in Wisconsin has opened along Route 272 in Manheim Township.

Nikki’s Custard takes a spot 1831 Oregon Pike where it features chocolate and vanilla custard as well as a rotating selection of seasonal flavors that can all be topped with a selection of sauces, nuts and candy toppings. There are also milk shakes as well as oat milk and sorbet soft serve. The takeout shop has a few seats outside.

Similar to ice cream, custard is distinguished by the addition of egg yolks. Custard also typically has less air than ice cream, making it denser.

Nikki’s Custard is owned by Nicole Dannehl, who used to live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is known for its many custard shops. The Manheim Township shop is the only location for Dannehl, who now lives in Lancaster County.

Between McDonald’s and Jimmy John’s, Nikki’s Custard is in a building most recently occupied by Cinnaholic, which was also the onetime home of Plum Street Gourmet.

