Nick’s Bistro in Marietta is under new management and there will soon be a new owner for the restaurant that will be renamed Marietta Tavern on Market.

The 125-seat restaurant at 324 W. Market St. has been owned by Nick Liazis since 2014. He originally opened it with a business partner as Wild Cherry’s Sports Bar before changing the name to Nick’s Bistro. Liazis, who also previously owned the Mount Joy Family Restaurant, is planning to retire.

The restaurant’s real estate and liquor licenses are being purchased by Brandi Erisman, who said her fiance Brandon Woodard will be the restaurant’s general manager.

Erisman said she is still finalizing some of the planned changes as she awaits the liquor license transfer. She said they plan to update the menu, add a late night menu and bring in more live entertainment. Some upgrades will also be done inside and outside the building, she said.