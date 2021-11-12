Wawa is slated to anchor a planned retail and residential development in Mount Joy Township just east of Elizabethtown.

The convenience store operator would take a spot at the northeast corner of Cloverleaf Road and Route 230 as part of the planned retail development, according to marketing materials that have a banner headline that says, “Join Wawa.”

In a description for the “Mount Joy Retail Development,” Pennmark says it has a “signed lease with Wawa.” The plans describe 360,000 square feet of available retail space and 360 apartments.

A request for a zoning change required for the project hasn’t yet been submitted, but Pennmark has outlined its plans for Mount Joy Township officials and has begun preparing a traffic impact study, according to Justin Evans, the township’s manager and zoning officer.

Representatives for Pennmark and Wawa did not respond to questions seeking more details.

A new Wawa near Elizabethtown would be the sixth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator, which opened its Caernarvon Township store in May.

Pennmark has owned property at the intersection for more than 40 years, and previous development plans have included ones anchored by Walmart or Lowe’s.

Based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennmark manages more than 3 million square feet of office, retail and warehouse space in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Ohio. In Lancaster County, its properties include East Town Center in East Lampeter Township.