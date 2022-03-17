Columbia Kettle Works, which has been operating a Sunday beer garden at the Ironspire Complex in Adamstown, will be adding a new taproom at the site.

Construction is set to begin this spring on the roughly 100-seat taproom which would occupy part of the former Stoudts brewery in the complex. The brewery closed in 2020 and then all the equipment was sold.

Expected to be open by the end of the year, the new Columbia Kettle Works taproom will feature a new bar and also offer a food menu, according to Steve Rapp, one of the owners of Ironspire Complex.

Columbia Kettle Works has its namesake brewery in Columbia as well as a taproom in Lancaster.

Construction of the new taproom is being overseen by Rapp, John Fry and Marty Berndt, the three owners of Reamstown-based Dentech Industrial who bought the entire complex last May. Developed by Ed and Carol Stoudt, the 18-acre property at the western edge of Adamstown consists of buildings that spanned 750,000 square feet and included a Sunday antiques market, a brewery and a restaurant.

The antiques market has continued as Angus Antiques but the bulk the former Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant was turned into two retail spaces, one of which is occupied by Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique. Sometime this summer the other spot will become the home of J. & Co., a Brownstown hair salon and spa that will be adding a second location.

A retail area near the clock tower along Stoudtburg Road is now occupied by Bargain Boss, which sells a variety of discount items, including school and office supplies.