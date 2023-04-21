Construction is well underway on a new Sheetz in East Hempfield Township that is slated to open late this summer and a liquor license has been acquired for the site.

Sheetz, which has 17 other convenience stores in Lancaster County, is building a new store at 1655 Rohrerstown Road. The 6,100-square-foot store with 12 fuel stations is being built just off Route 283 at the intersection of Flory Mill and Rohrerstown roads.

The 2.4-acre property between Flory Mill and Buttonwood Drive is owned by Lancaster Motors and is being leased to Sheetz, according to county records. The property, across the street from a Speedway gas station, formerly housed AAA Motor Auto Sales and Lancaster Tractor & Equipment.

The Altoona-based convenience store operator opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996. It now has some 630 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

Earlier this month East Hempfield Township supervisors approved the transfer of a restaurant liquor license into the township that can be used to allow beer and wine sales at the new Sheetz.

The liquor license is coming from Catalina’s on Orange, a Lancaster city nightclub that closed in February 2022 and whose owners are being forced by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell their liquor license because of a history of disturbances at the club.