A new Sheetz convenience store is planned for Rohrerstown Road near the Route 283 interchange in East Hempfield Township.

Construction would begin in December, pending township approvals, documents posted on construction database Construction Journal show.

The Sheetz is planned for 1655 Rohrerstown Road across the street from a Speedway gas station. The 2.4-acre property between Flory Mill and Buttonwood Drive is owned by Lancaster Motors, according to county records. A firm construction timeline has not been set.

The property formerly housed AAA Motor Auto Sales and Lancaster Tractor & Equipment.

The Altoona-based convenience store operator opened its first Lancaster County store in 1996. There are currently 18 Sheetz stores in the county. It operates more than 600 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.