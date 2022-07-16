After being closed briefly for some cosmetic renovations, Lucky Dog Café along Columbia Avenue has reopened with new owners.

Chad and Bobbi Jo Black have bought the restaurant and bar at 1942 Columbia Ave. in Manor Township from George and Diane Robb, who operated it since 2001. Before the Robbs, the restaurant was a Penn State sports bar called The Lion’s Paw.

The Robbs’ last day as owners was July 1 and the Blacks’ first day was July 9.

Chad Black is a longtime restaurant worker who says he heard The Lucky Dog Café was for sale and worried a new owner might alter what he had come to appreciate as a neighborhood spot.

“I didn’t want anybody to ruin it,” he said.

While the Blacks did some repainting and added some new televisions, the pub fare menu has remained the same and staff members have been kept on. Black said he plans to add televisions in an outside spot that began as a temporary, tent-covered dining area during the pandemic but has since become a permanent space with room for 45. Inside Lucky Dog Café has seating for around 100.

Lucky Dog Café features a menu of traditional pub fare that includes burgers, fries and wings as well as fish and chips, cheesesteaks, seafood, ribs and steak.

The Blacks paid $700,000 for the property although Chad Black declined to disclose the total purchase price, which included the restaurant and a liquor license.