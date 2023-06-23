The former Rawlinsville Hotel & Restaurant in Martic Township is being revived under new owners as Rawlinsville Brickhouse.

The historic property at 3 Drytown Road in the village of Rawlinsville was bought in April by Robbie Stuart and his wife Katie Schatz. They have since painted the outside of the building, added a new patio, repaved the parking lot and touched up the interior of the tavern, which traces its history to 1851.

Stuart and Schatz paid $425,000 for the property and are also buying its “R” restaurant liquor license. Stuart said he expects Rawlinsville Brickhouse to open by mid-July, pending the final transfer of the liquor license.

Rawlinsville Brickhouse will offer a menu that includes traditional pub fare such as steaks, cheesesteaks and wings. Stuart said he hopes to appeal to families, noting that the bar area can be closed off from the main dining room. The restaurant has inside seating for around 70 and space for about 30 outside.

Stuart, who owns Stuart & Sons Quality Lawn Care in East Drumore Township, said he has long wanted to have a restaurant. He said he originally inquired more than a year ago about buying the Rawlinsville Hotel and Restaurant, which has been closed since April 2022. It had previously been owned by Paul and Chrystal Owensby.

The original Rawlinsville Hotel was one of the earliest buildings in the crossroad settlement 13 miles south of Lancaster city. It sits at the southwest corner of the intersection that is the meeting place of Rawlinsville, Truce, Drytown and Martic Heights roads.