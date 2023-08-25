After closing in early August, DJ’s Taste of the 50’s diner in Smoketown is slated to reopen within a month under new management.

The diner at 2410 Old Philadelphia Pike was originally opened in 2008 by D.J. and Gerald Kling, who renovated a long-vacant restaurant building next to Country Living Inn, a 34-room hotel which they also owned.

Now, both the restaurant and the hotel have been bought by SSN Hotels, a New Jersey-based hotel developer and manager that has 26 hotels in New Jersey, Florida and Pennsylvania. In Lancaster County, SSN Hotels has the Home2Suites in Ephrata Township and the Inn at Lancaster in East Lampeter Township.

On Aug. 14, SSN Hotels bought the Country Living Inn property for $725,000 and separately paid $500,000 for the restaurant property. SSN Hotels has continued to operate the Country Living Inn and has lined up a separate operator for DJ’s Taste of the 50’s, which will continue to maintain its theme and menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries and shakes.

Peter Bhai, co-founder and CEO of SSN Hotels, said the roughly 50-seat diner would reopen by the end of September with a “local operator” whom he declined to identify. He said SSN Hotels was interested in the properties because “Lancaster is a family-themed all year around destination market.”

D.J. Kling said she and her husband hadn’t been looking to sell their businesses but accepted an offer after being approached by SSN Hotels. Kling said they now plan to retire.