Puff N Stuff won’t be closing after all.

After announcing plans last month to close the Lancaster city smoking boutique and gift shop, the owners of Puff N Stuff have secured a buyer for the business that has operated in Lancaster city since 1969.

“We’re going to continue the 60-year legacy of Puff N Stuff in the Lancaster area,” said Joe Barney, who is buying the 121 E. Chestnut St. business for an undisclosed price.

Barney, who lives just south of Lancaster city and works in business development, said the shop will be managed by his son, Tommy. “We plan on keeping it in our family for another 60 years,” Barney said.

Puff N Stuff sells smoking accessories such as pipes, vaporizers, rolling paper, water pipes and bubblers. It also carries incense, T-shirts and tapestries as well as CBD and hemp products. Barney said Puff N Stuff will be adding some new tobacco and vape products.

Ryan Leese, who owns Puff N Stuff with his dad Brian, announced in late June that they planned to close. The shop began a liquidation sale and then closed for a couple days before reopening last week. The Leeses will manage the shop until the new owners take over July 31.