Shuttered since Aug. 31, New Holland Family Restaurant won’t be closed much longer.

Less than two weeks after its longtime operators Gary and Ruth Glick shut down the 624 W. Main St. restaurant and announced plans to retire, the couple has a sales agreement for the business.

Jeff Good, a founder of the former Amelia’s discount grocery store chain, plans to purchase the restaurant and its real estate for an undisclosed price. He intends to reopen by mid-October, keeping the restaurant’s name, its menu of traditional Pennsylvania Dutch food, and as many of the former employees who want to come back.

“It’s homestyle family cooking – something you would expect in Lancaster County – and we wanted to preserve that,” Good said.

Good said he hadn’t been looking to get into the restaurant business but decided to buy the restaurant after hearing it was for sale and meeting some of its employees, including Mark Crisostomo, who will be the new general manager.

“I’ve always felt the people make the business and I wanted to invest in the people,” Good said.

Good’s father-in-law, Melvin Mitchell, was an executive at Victor F. Weaver, a New Holland poultry company that was bought in 1989 by Tyson Foods, which has a New Holland plant on South Custer Avenue. After the sale to Tyson, Mitchell bought the former Victor F. Weaver factory store, which he eventually expanded into a discount grocery store he renamed Amelia’s.

Good, who had previously managed a Dutch-Way store in Gap, was brought on by Mitchell as general manager for what became the Amelia’s chain. In 2011, the 14 Amelia’s stores were bought by California-based Grocery Outlets, which rebranded the stores — including one near New Holland Family Restaurant — as Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

“I was a partner at Amelia’s Grocery Outlets and many times I would go (to New Holland Family Restaurant) for lunch,” Good said. “That was my refuge.”

Located just west of New Holland along Route 23, what is now New Holland Family Restaurant began as a Dairy Queen in 1954. The franchisee for the ice cream and hamburger restaurant was Walter Wenger, who operated the Dairy Queen for several years before expanding it and changing it into Wenger’s Restaurant, which featured homestyle cooking.

After Wenger retired in 1976, the restaurant continued as Wenger’s Restaurant under several different owners. It operated briefly as Joey’s Steak & Oyster Café before the Glicks bought it 25 years ago, expanded it, and renamed it New Holland Family Restaurant.

