The owners of a downtown Lancaster events venue have bought the former Jethro’s Restaurant & Bar but don’t intend to reopen it.

John Dantinne, who owns The Excelsior with his wife Kelly, said he bought Jethro’s for its restaurant liquor license and won’t be opening a restaurant at the 659 1st St. property. Dantinne said the real estate and the liquor license were offered as a package deal, adding that he will likely soon put the real estate back up for sale.

The Jethro’s property sold last month for $165,000, according to county property records. Dantinne declined to disclose the price paid for the restaurant liquor license.

While many people provide their own alcohol for events at The Excelsior, Dantinne said having a liquor license also allows them to provide alcohol at the 125 E. King St. property, an option that’s attractive for some event planners. The liquor license will also allow them to provide alcohol at events off site, Dantinne said.

Ed Diller opened Jethro’s in February 1978 and Chris and Lucie Orzech ran it for seven years before Bob and Jen Esbenshade bought it in 1992. In 2002 Bon Apetit magazine recognized it as a great example of an American neighborhood restaurant.

Bob Esbenshade had been set to sell the restaurant in April 2020, a deal that was scuttled because of the pandemic. Several other possible sales did not come to fruition before the recent transaction.