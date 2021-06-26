The owners of a Manheim Township gas station who became well-known for serving Pakistani and Mediterranean food have sold the station, but are hoping to find a new place to sell their food.

GasPlus opened in 2014 at 1902 Oregon Pike in what had previously been a Getty Mart. Owners Attufat and Aftab Akbar sold snacks, drinks, grocery items and ethanol-free gas but also had an area for ready-made hummus, falafel, shawarma and kebabs.

“Our food was mainly advertised through word of mouth. We were blessed with caring people throughout this journey who not only loved our food but also recommended it to their friends and family,” the Akbars wrote in a Facebook post announcing the change.

“We are looking for another place for our Mediterranean food. We will keep you posted as soon we get a new place,” said the post, which noted they are still accepting catering orders.

The Akbars did not respond to messages asking when and where they hoped to open a new location.

Manjit Singh, who bought the station June 15 for $650,000, said he plans to add more grocery items in the former food area and would be putting in more smoking products and Pennsylvania skill games. Singh also owns a Sunoco station in Ephrata at 529 W. Main St., next to the New Cloister Restaurant.