The owner of the Bruno’s Hoagies in Lititz has bought the sub shop’s Greenfield location for an undisclosed price.

Jessica Butzer, who has owned the Bruno’s at 11 Kleine Lane since March 2020, recently bought the East Lampeter Township location at 555 Greenfield Road. Butzer said that, just like she did in Lititz, she plans to keep all the same hoagies, ingredients and bread.

“Bruno’s has a wonderful following and a reputation of quality, friendliness and consistency. We have no plans for changing that,” she said.

Butzer, who is also an owner of Renewal Kombucha in Lititz, said she was a customer of Bruno’s and bought the Lititz shop after seeing an online sale listing for the business. She said she plans to launch a new website this week that will feature online ordering.

Butzer, who also has a Bruno's food truck, says she will decide sometime next year if she will buy the Bruno’s in Lebanon, which is the last of the sub shops founded in 2014 by Jedd Erdman, who says he wants to retire. The Philly-style hoagie shop previously had a location in downtown Lancaster at 60 N. Queen St.