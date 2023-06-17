A Touch of Taste Boutique and Roomscapes by Linda moved recently from Brickerville to a larger space near Lititz.

Located in Warwick Center, the two businesses owned by Linda Witter now occupy a 1,200-square-foot space at 56 Copperfield Circle in Warwick Township.

A Touch of Taste Boutique sells seasonal home decor items as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Roomscapes by Linda, Witter’s decorating service, has an office in the corner of the new space where customers can meet her to discuss their decorating needs.

Witter, who founded the businesses in 2003, previously operated them in Bricker Village, the Elizabeth Township retail center at routes 501 and 322 that’s anchored by the Brickerville House restaurant.