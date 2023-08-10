The owners of New Holland Family Restaurant have announced plans to close their restaurant at the end of the month.

The last day for the roughly 120-seat restaurant at 624 W. Main St. in Earl Township is Aug. 31.

“It has been 25 years since we opened the New Holland Family Restaurant. We have worked hard along with our wonderful employees to serve you and give you a good place to eat. You have stuck with us through the good and bad times and for that we will be forever grateful,” owners Gary and Ruth Glick wrote in a notice announcing the planned closure.

The Glicks have owned the restaurant since 1998 when they bought what previously had been the longtime home of Wenger’s Restaurant.

New Holland Family Restaurant features a menu of burgers, hot and cold sandwiches and traditional Pennsylvania Dutch food such as baked ham and chicken croquettes.

Gary Glick said he is closing the restaurant because has reached retirement age. Glick said the business has been doing well although he continues to have trouble finding enough employees. He said he plans to list the restaurant as a turnkey operation but if he can’t find a buyer, he would look to sell the equipment and then try to find a buyer for the real estate.

Located just west of New Holland along Route 23, what is now New Holland Family Restaurant began as a Dairy Queen in 1954. The franchisee for the ice cream and hamburger restaurant was Walter Wenger, who operated the Dairy Queen for several years before expanding it and changing it into Wenger’s Restaurant, which featured homestyle cooking.

After Wenger retired in 1976, the restaurant continued as Wenger’s Restaurant under several different owners. It operated briefly as Joey’s Steak & Oyster Café before the Glicks bought it 25 years ago, expanded it, and renamed it New Holland Family Restaurant.

