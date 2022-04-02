Former Brady’s Pub to become creperie for New Holland Coffee Co.

New Holland Coffee Co. is planning to add a creperie near its flagship location along Route 23 in Earl Township.

New Holland Coffee Co., which is in Brookshire Plaza at 803 W. Main St., has leased the former Brady’s Pub location at the other end of the shopping center. The 2,200-square-foot former bar and restaurant will be gutted and then rebuilt as Botanical Creperie, a roughly 40-seat cafe that will sell crepes, pastries and soups and also have a small coffee bar, said Mark Fisher, who owns the New Holland Coffee Co. with his wife, Mary.

Botanical Creperie will also have a large kitchen that will also supply baked goods for the nearby New Holland Coffee Co. location as well as a New Holland Coffee Co. location in downtown Lancaster and a planned one in Lititz, Fisher said.

Construction, which is set to begin soon, is expected to wrap up in July, Fisher said. The work will include adding a glass roof and a new façade to the former Brady’s Pub spot at the western end of the shopping center. A pickup will be added for online orders.

Having new bakery kitchen will allow for an expansion of the kitchen at the nearby New Holland Coffee Co. where all of the baking is now done, Fisher said.

With construction work beginning in New Holland, Fisher said the plans for a new location in downtown Lititz are on hold. But once Botanical Creperie is ready, work will begin on the New Holland Coffee Co. in Lititz, which will include a small brewery.

Fisher he expects the Lititz café to debut in spring 2023. That 70-seat café and brewery will be built behind Chilango’s restaurant along West Klein Lane. The entrance for the coffee shop/brewery, as well as a 50-seat patio, will face the entrance for The Wilbur Hotel and condos across the street.