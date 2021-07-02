New Holland Coffee Co. plans to open a new café and brewery next summer in Lititz.

Construction is expected to begin in October and will include renovation work to the front of Chilango’s, a Mexican restaurant located on the same parcel at North Broad Street and West Klein Lane.

The 70-seat café and brewery will be built behind Chilango’s along West Klein Lane, with entrances and a 50-seat patio facing the entrance for The Wilbur Hotel and condos across the street.

The brewery will make three or four beers, emphasizing coffee-infused brews. Mark Fisher, who owns the coffee shops with his wife, Mary, said beer will be sold at their city and Lititz locations, but likely won’t be offered at their shop just outside of New Holland.

“We’re still a coffee shop,” he said. “I don’t want to be a bar.”

Fisher, who also owns a roofing and remodeling company, bought the property for his new shop in October 2019 for $875,000. Plans to develop it were put on hold as he worked to open his city location. He declined to estimate the cost of the Lititz project.

New Holland Coffee Co. opened in 2005 in the Brookshire Plaza in Earl Township just outside of New Holland. In 2018, the shop moved to a larger location in the Route 23 shopping center. The Lancaster city location opened in April 2020.