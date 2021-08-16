Fiorentino’s new owner wants to expand outdoor seating and add a second-floor observation deck overlooking the runway at Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.

Eric Perrone recently finalized the purchase of the Italian restaurant at 500 Airport Road for an undisclosed price. In all, he said he expects to spend $300,000 adding to the space he leases from the airport.

Perrone said the roughly 200-seat restaurant’s location offers a unique opportunity to expand outside seating, where there’s already a covered bar and patio area.

The first project, which Perrone hopes to complete next summer, will be expanding the patio toward the airport’s entrance, adding some pizza ovens and enlarging the area for entertainment. A new see-through fence would offer a view of the roughly 100-seat patio area.

The second addition will be second-floor observation deck on the runway side, which will include the construction of new bathrooms below. Plans are still being finalized for the deck, which Perrone hopes to open within two years.

Originally opened in 2002 by Rob and Rose Billas, Fiorentino’s Bar & Grill took space previously occupied by The Flying Machine Cafe.

Perrone also owns The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge, 2520 Lititz Pike, and Club twenty3 — formerly The Jukebox — 1703 New Holland Pike, both in Manheim Township.