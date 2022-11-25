After moving their Elizabethtown toy store to a larger space less than a block away, Tony and Clint Gibble have opened an ice cream shop in the toy store’s former spot.

Figments in Sprinkles, an ice cream shop where customers can make their own creations, has opened at 50 S. Market St. It replaces The Tatted Toy Guys, which moved in August to 4 S. Market St.

At Figments in Sprinkles, customers can select from 19 flavors of soft-serve or hand-dipped ice cream flavors and more than 40 topping options that include sprinkles, whipped cream, and pretzel and candy pieces.

In Elizabethtown, the Gibbles also own Tony Gibble Photography and The Candy Unicornium, a candy store at 2 W. High St. that features a wide variety of novelty and retro candy. In addition, they run LIV-Etown, a nonprofit that organizes a variety of community events.

Figments in Sprinkles Address: 50 S. Market St., Elizabethtown Hours: 1:30 p.m. -7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday. Info.: facebook.com/figmentsinsprinkles