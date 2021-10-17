The franchise owner of several Harrisburg-area Dunkin’ locations is planning a new shop near Marietta.

Radha-Krishna Inc. leased the 2,000-square-foot former bank building last month at 50 Ore Mine Road, according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial, which represented the landlord in the transaction. The building sits at the corner of Ore Mine and River roads, across from Ore Mine Road from Sheetz.

Messages left for the franchisees were not returned. A Dunkin’ spokeswoman said the new location is slated to open in “early 2022.”